Montgomery Co. police vehicle auctions shift back in gear

Maryland's Montgomery County Police Department restarted its vehicle auction Saturday, after being forced to hit the brakes on the monthly event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland’s Montgomery County Police Department restarted its vehicle auction, after being forced to hit the brakes on the monthly event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday’s auction to sell more than 300 automobiles abandoned and seized by the Montgomery County Department of Police Vehicle Recovery Section is being held behind the Gaithersburg branch of the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.

Tickets to the event — which lasts until 4 p.m. — are free, but it is limited to 50 attendees, according to police.

Face coverings and social distancing of at least 6 feet will be required for everyone at the auction, police said.

This is the first auto auction the police have held since February, due to coronavirus health concerns.

A map of the auction site is below.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.