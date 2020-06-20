DC-area’s landmark Mormon temple postpones rededication, open house

The reopening of the D.C.-area's landmark Mormon temple in Kensington, Maryland, is being postponed due to coronavirus safety concerns.

Many outside the faith refer to the towering white building, which is familiar to many Capital Beltway drivers, as the Mormon temple.

The site had planned to hold a public open house from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, and a rededication service on Dec. 13.

A youth devotional was planned to be part of the festivities, but it is now on hold due to concerns over large gatherings, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The event was expected to be a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come and see for yourself what takes place inside these sacred spaces,” said Anne Golightly, local public affairs director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Normally, the temple is only open to “people who are worthy members of the church, who are following the teachings and doctrine of the church,” said Kent Colton, an open house coordinator and former president of the temple, earlier this year.

The temple closed in March 2018 for renovations, such including mechanical, plumbing and lighting systems throughout the 160,000-square-foot structure, along with other refurbishment work.

New dates are expected to be announced once there is no longer a safety concern, the church said.