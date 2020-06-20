Home » Montgomery County, MD News » DC-area's landmark Mormon temple…

DC-area’s landmark Mormon temple postpones rededication, open house

Melissa Howell

June 20, 2020, 1:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Cutaway of temple, pre-renovation. (Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Following years of renovations, the reopening of the Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Kensington, Maryland, is being postponed due to coronavirus safety concerns.

Many outside the faith refer to the towering white building, which is familiar to many Capital Beltway drivers, as the Mormon temple.

The site had planned to hold a public open house from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, and a rededication service on Dec. 13.

A youth devotional was planned to be part of the festivities, but it is now on hold due to concerns over large gatherings, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The event was expected to be a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come and see for yourself what takes place inside these sacred spaces,” said Anne Golightly, local public affairs director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Normally, the temple is only open to “people who are worthy members of the church, who are following the teachings and doctrine of the church,” said Kent Colton, an open house coordinator and former president of the temple, earlier this year.

The temple closed in March 2018 for renovations, such including mechanical, plumbing and lighting systems throughout the 160,000-square-foot structure, along with other refurbishment work.

New dates are expected to be announced once there is no longer a safety concern, the church said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up