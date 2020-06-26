Montgomery Co. schools official ‘deeply troubled’ by social media posts alleging sex assaults

In a letter to parents Friday, Superintendent Jack Smith said school leaders are "deeply troubled" by the accusations.

Dozens of people who say they are current or former Montgomery County Public Schools students have posted on social media in recent days, detailing accusations of sexual assault.

One page on Instagram account — @femaleatwootton — has more than 60 anonymous posts.

Many accuse other students and staff of inappropriate behavior.

In a letter to parents Friday, Superintendent Jack Smith said school leaders are “deeply troubled” by the accusations. He added that all accusations involving students or schools will be investigated.

Smith is urging anyone with information about a sexual assault to contact Montgomery County police.

“We’re trying to move it from the social media forum into actual investigations,” said Montgomery County Police Capt. Tom Jordan.

“If you’ve been a victim of a sexual assault that these postings are mentioning, we want to talk to you. We want to document the event and we want more importantly get you the resources that you need,” Jordan said.

As of late Friday afternoon, Jordan said no one had come forward to file a police report related to the social media posts.