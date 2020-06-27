‘Hate-based’ graffiti found at Montgomery Co. school

Montgomery County police are investigating who posted “hate-based vandalism” on the Wilson Wims Elementary School in Clarksburg, Maryland.

A school employee discovered “racially-themed words” were spray-painted into a sidewalk near the side of the school on Thursday, June 18, according to a Montgomery County Department of Police statement.

A similar incident occurred nearly a week later on Wednesday, June 24, when a school employee found more racially-themed words plasters on the roof overhang of a portable classroom.

The graffiti occurred sometime between June 17 and 18, police said.

Wilson Wims Elementary is the second Montgomery County public school in a month where racially-charged graffiti is known to be spray-painted.

On June 13, authorities discovered graffitilike images, which showed a noose and a racial slur, posted on a shed at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda.

Three suspects were charged in connection to the June 13 incident. One of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, was also charged for another case of “racially-themed vandalism” that took place on March 1.

Montgomery County Public Schools did not release a statement or leave a comment on the matter.

Residents who live near the elementary school or whose homes have surveillance camera footage are asked to contact the detectives in the Fifth District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237.

Crime solvers of Montgomery County will accept anonymous tips at 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.