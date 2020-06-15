Developer asks to build Amazon facility in Gaithersburg

Developer Mark Matan of Matan Companies asked Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman and the city council Monday night to approve a sketch plan for an Amazon distribution facility on North Frederick Avenue.

A Maryland developer wants an Amazon facility to be built in Gaithersburg.

Developer Mark Matan of Matan Companies asked Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman and the city council Monday night to approve a sketch plan for an Amazon distribution facility on North Frederick Avenue near the Interstate 270-Montgomery Village interchange.

Matan told the public online meeting that the project would create 850 jobs.

“Let us send a message tonight to the future employers and the residents of the city of Gaithersburg that we’re actually working on the jobs issue and that we’re open for business,” Matan said.

The project would develop a modern, last-mile logistics delivery facility on the 44-acre property in north Gaithersburg.

The city planning office said the logistics facility is one potential use for the site.

The property Amazon is reportedly pursing was once home to a Leidos corporate campus near Lakeforest Mall, Washington Business Journal reported.

Matan had previously asked Gaithersburg leaders back in April to take action to save the project, which had lingered after three months of trying and Amazon still not getting what it needs to build in the city, Bethesda Magazine reported.

Matan told the magazine the delays put the “entire project and accompanying jobs in jeopardy.”

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.