‘Stay on schedule’: Sen. Cardin talks Purple Line, infrastructure to Montgomery Co. Council

Maryland's senior senator warned that there's competition for federal transportation dollars, and urged state officials "to make sure they stay on schedule and be aggressive" as they negotiate with contractors.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., told Montgomery County Council members that he expects Congress will pass a “major infrastructure bill” by the fall.

“There’s a real interest to deal with connectivity,” Cardin told the council Wednesday during a Zoom briefing.

And, he said, the coronavirus outbreak underscored the need to close the digital divide. “We find in every one of our counties in every state in America, too many of our families are not connected,” Cardin said.

The U.S. senator said the congressional delegation’s track record on getting transit funding has been strong, citing federal funding for the Purple Line as an example.

Cardin was asked about future funding, and the report earlier this month that the companies building the Purple Line said they would quit the project over cost overruns and delays.

Cardin told council members that he expected to meet with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan as soon as this week to discuss the issue.

Cardin added, “If you show any sign of weakness, the money could end up in a different state.”

The $2 billion Purple Line light rail project would stretch the 16 miles from New Carrollton to Bethesda and open in two phases, the first starting in New Carrollton in 2022.

Cardin also said there’s a need to bolster water and sewer infrastructure, often overlooked because it’s not as visible as things such as roads or bridges.

But, Cardin reminded council members, “Some of you may recall when River Road became a river,” referring to a massive water main break in 2008.

The failure of a 66-inch water main along a stretch of River Road — also known as state Route 190 — resulted in a violent flash flood that trapped drivers in their cars and required a helicopter rescue to help evacuate stranded commuters.