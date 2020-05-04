Montgomery Co. schools release latest student grading criteria amid coronavirus

Montgomery County Public Schools has released the latest framework for its grading system during distance learning.

As online learning during the pandemic moves into the fourth grading period of the school year in Montgomery County, how students are evaluated in Maryland’s largest school system has been an ongoing adjustment. The school district has released the latest framework for its grading system.

Middle and high school students will have to meet a few different criteria to receive a grade of “pass” during the next few weeks of classes.

Students will need to complete at least 50% of all assignments, demonstrate their understanding of content, engage with teachers and participate in check-ins.

Teachers’ judgment will be considered a portion of each student’s grade.

A “pass” in at least two of the four criteria will be required.

When considering a student’s overall semester GPA, the school system is still working on how that will be calculated.

For elementary schools students, there will be more focus on engagement and connecting as many students as possible. Letter grades will not be assigned.

The grading process will be about ensuring students have access to a variety of learning experiences, identifying areas of concern and preparations for the next grade level.

Families will have access to science projects online starting Monday.

MCPS also announced a new campaign within Montgomery County that will focus on preventing domestic violence.

The Family Violence Awareness and Prevention Campaign is about supporting students and their families during the stay-at-home order.

Services are available through the county’s Family Justice Center and can be reached at 240-773-0444 or by email at safe@montgomerycountymd.gov. The Montgomery County Crisis Center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be reached at 240-777-4000.

