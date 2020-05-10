Golf courses in Montgomery Co. reopen with new rules

Montgomery County, Maryland's nine public golf courses have reopened, but with new restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Golfers may once again hit the links at any of Montgomery County, Maryland’s nine public golf courses. But with their reopening comes new restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The courses, which reopened at 7 a.m. Friday, have new rules aimed at maintaining safety and promoting social distancing.

Among those new rules, all tee times and reservations must be made in advance.

“What we’re trying to prevent there is kind of large groups showing up,” said Keith Miller, CEO of the Montgomery County Revenue Authority, which owns and operates the golf courses.

“Basically, we’re not accepting any cash in the facilities or even credit card transactions at this point … you must have a credit card on file with us in order to be charged,” Miller said.

Golf carts are or single rider only, with exceptions for family members.

Although golf courses are open, some things remained closed, such as restrooms on the golf, practice areas and driving ranges and on-site golf shops.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that golf courses across the state could reopen as soon as the next day.

MCG Golf has a complete list of what’s allowed and what isn’t at its website.

