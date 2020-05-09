Footage released from Montgomery Co. police shooting death of man with knife

Montgomery County, Maryland, police released body camera footage of the Thursday incident where a police officer shot and killed a man who was wielding a knife in the White Oak area of Silver Spring.

In the video, Sgt. David Cohen, of Montgomery County police, is shown exiting his patrol car before drawing and aiming his pistol at Finan H. Berhe, 30, who was holding a knife.

Berhe runs toward Cohen from a distant sidewalk before stopping in the middle of the street.

At this time, Cohen turns on his microphone and can be heard telling Berhe to “put the knife down.”

Berhe begins to back away from the street back onto the sidewalk in the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court while Cohen repeatedly tells him to get on the ground and keeps his pistol aimed at him.

Berhe yells indistinctly before running toward Cohen. The officer then fired five shots and appeared to hit Berhe in the chest.

Berhe was taken to the hospital, where he died, Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones said during a Thursday news conference.

The incident remains under investigation.

Cohen has been placed on administrative while the investigation takes place, police said.

When the investigation concludes, the events will be turned over to the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.