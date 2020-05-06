6 vehicles found burning in Germantown; arson suspected

Montgomery County fire officials are opening an arson investigation after six cars were found burning in the Germantown area early Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County, Maryland, fire officials are opening an arson investigation after six cars were found burning in the Germantown area early Tuesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the vicinity of 19351 Circle Gate Drive, a neighborhood of town houses near Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of multiple vehicles on fire.

Six vehicles were found burning in several locations, resulting in varying degrees of damage totaling around $40,000 in lost property, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

Nearby apartments were damaged; no injuries were reported.

Investigators later determined the fires were suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County arson and explosives tip line at 240-777-2263.