Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 6 vehicles found burning…

6 vehicles found burning in Germantown; arson suspected

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

May 19, 2020, 9:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A destroyed vehicle is seen in the vicinity of 19351 Circle Gate Drive in Germantown, Maryland, after a series of suspected arsons on May 19, 2020. (Courtesy MCFRS/Pete Piringer)

Montgomery County, Maryland, fire officials are opening an arson investigation after six cars were found burning in the Germantown area early Tuesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the vicinity of 19351 Circle Gate Drive, a neighborhood of town houses near Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of multiple vehicles on fire.

Six vehicles were found burning in several locations, resulting in varying degrees of damage totaling around $40,000 in lost property, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

Nearby apartments were damaged; no injuries were reported.

Investigators later determined the fires were suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County arson and explosives tip line at 240-777-2263.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up