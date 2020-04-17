Montgomery Co. Crisis Center receiving calls from those anxious about coronavirus

In Maryland, coronavirus is prompting people to call Montgomery County's Crisis Center from people who are anxious about everything from making ends meet to getting bipolar disorder medications.

Coupled with stay at home orders and millions of job losses, the coronavirus outbreak can lead to some rattled nerves and depression about the future.

In Maryland, Montgomery County’s Crisis Center is fielding calls from an assorted number of residents who are anxious about how to make ends meet, securing needed supplies like food and medicine and have psychological problems.

“What we are seeing are people who are in acute mental health and very serious domestic violence situations,” said Crisis Center Director Dorné Hill.

While calls are currently down, Hill said the center is still hearing from folks under a lot of stress.

“We have a family who contacted us. The mother cannot and is quarantined in the home in her room with COVID-19 positive symptoms and the rest of the family are undocumented,” said Hill.

“They’re out of work, they cannot apply for food stamps or get a stimulus check. They were crying, overwhelmed begging for help because they need to not only feed themselves but get medications for their mother.”

In another case, Hill said a man with bipolar disorder who lives at home with his elderly mother lost his job and was unable to pay for his medication.

“When he called seeking assistance, we asked him to come in and were able to see him and get him to our transitional psychiatry appointment to start some medications,” said Hill.

Hill said there are others, like former food service industry workers who are having trouble paying rent because they’ve lost their jobs.

In general terms, Hill offers advice for those struggling.

“Finding something to do that has nothing to do with your work, your family or the news — something that can just break your thought process from the weight of the world.”

The Montgomery County Crisis Center provides free services 24 hours a day accepting walk-ins and phone calls. If you’re in need of help, call the Center by phone at 240-777-4000.