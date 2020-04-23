Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Truck carrying pineapples crashes…

Truck carrying pineapples crashes at I-270 ramp on Outer Loop

Abigail Constantino

April 23, 2020, 9:01 PM

crash
A tractor-trailer carrying pineapples crashed on the Capital Beltway near Bethesda, Maryland. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

A tractor-trailer carrying pineapples is blocking some traffic following a crash on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. Thursday between Old Georgetown Road and River Road at the Interstate 270 spur sky ramp, known as “The Big Curve,” in the area of the Bradley Boulevard overpass near Bethesda.

“On the Outer Loop, the jackknife on the ‘Big Curve’ is blocking all but the far right lane,” WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine reported just after 6 p.m.

The back end of the truck was seen hanging from the ramp.


Traffic is diverted to Democracy Boulevard as crews clean up debris on the road and hazmat deals with a fuel spill.

Below is the area of the crash.

