Truck carrying pineapples crashes at I-270 ramp on Outer Loop

A tractor-trailer carrying pineapples is blocking some traffic following a crash on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. Thursday between Old Georgetown Road and River Road at the Interstate 270 spur sky ramp, known as “The Big Curve,” in the area of the Bradley Boulevard overpass near Bethesda.

“On the Outer Loop, the jackknife on the ‘Big Curve’ is blocking all but the far right lane,” WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine reported just after 6 p.m.

The back end of the truck was seen hanging from the ramp.

UPDATE – OL I495 beltway big curve sky ramp (IAO Bradley Blvd overpass) btwn Old Georgetown Road & River Road, collision involving tractor trailer, also SB I-270 Spur onto OL I495, debris on road , @mcfrs HazMat @MDSHA @MDSP assisting pic.twitter.com/WBG5M2T5xZ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 23, 2020



Traffic is diverted to Democracy Boulevard as crews clean up debris on the road and hazmat deals with a fuel spill.

Below is the area of the crash.