DC man found dead by Great Seneca Highway in Germantown

A D.C. man was found fatally shot on a sidewalk by Great Seneca Highway in Germantown, Maryland, over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

Montgomery County police identified the victim as 28-year-old Dwayne Anthony Stanley Jr. They’re investigating his death as a homicide.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, police said a driver on Great Seneca Highway saw Stanley unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk on the highway between Grotto Lane and Grey Eagle Court. That driver called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

First responders came and found that Stanley had a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

Below is a map of the area where Stanley was found.

