3 charged with shooting teen in Silver Spring

Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting of a 15-year-old on Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring in early January, according to the Montgomery County police.

Elias Salmeron, 16, of D.C., Bryan Santos, 20, of D.C. and Brayan Josue Villatoro, 15, of D.C., were charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and firearm-related offenses, police said.

Salmeron and Villatoro — both juveniles — were charged as adults.

The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 5, in the area of 933 Ellsworth Drive, among the downtown district’s shops, restaurants and entertainment.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found near Veterans Plaza. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

During the investigation, detectives obtained several videos from area surveillance cameras, which captured the suspects’ vehicle tags and led detectives to the identification of Villatoro as one of the suspects, police said.

The two additional suspects were identified with the assistance of Metropolitan Police Department detectives.

Additionally, the video caught Santos shooting a handgun multiple times in the direction of the victims and bystanders, police said.

Santos was arrested on Jan. 31 and Villatoro was arrested on Feb. 3. Both were transported to the Central Processing Unit and are being held without bond.

Salmeron was arrested on Feb. 5 in Washington, D.C., and is awaiting transfer to Montgomery County.

