Police release surveillance footage of suspects linked to Silver Spring shooting of teen

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are still investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old in downtown Silver Spring earlier this month, and have now released surveillance footage of the suspects they believe were involved.

The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 5, in the area of 933 Ellsworth Drive, among the downtown district’s shops, restaurants and entertainment.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found near Veterans Plaza, and he was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police do no believe the shooting was random.

Earlier, witnesses told police that the victim had been with a group of other guys, and that “there was some sort of dispute or something that happened that led to gunfire,” said police Capt. Tom Jordan.

Police said in an update Friday that two groups of teenage boys and young men encountered one another in the area, and that the victim was with one of the groups. There was an argument, and one of the suspects from an opposing group took out a gun and shot the victim. Then, someone from the victim’s group took out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the first shooter.

Police said multiple rounds were fired between the two shooters, but there were no other injuries.

The surveillance footage released by police shows the suspects believed to be involved, and police need help identifying them. Watch the video below.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identities of the suspects can call police at (240) 773-6870. People can also call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) to leave a tip anonymously.

