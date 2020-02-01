1 man dead in Rockville stabbing

A man is dead following a stabbing in Rockville late Thursday night.

Montgomery County police received a call around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday for a stabbing on West Montgomery Drive not far from Rockville Town Center in Maryland.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was sent to a hospital where he died, police said.

Authorities say a woman who knew the man, is believed to be the suspect and has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

A map of the area of the stabbing is below:

