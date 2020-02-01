1 dead, 4 injured in Montgomery Co. crash with vehicle into carport

One person is dead and four injured after a two-vehicle crash in Germantown, Md. on Sunday morning, with one smashing into a nearby home's carport and catching fire.

A man is dead and four other people injured after a crash involving two cars in Germantown, Maryland, early Sunday morning, with one smashing into a nearby home’s carport and catching fire.

Montgomery County first responders were dispatched to Md. Route 355/Frederick Road and Plummer Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a serious collision. They found a 2013 Toyota Scion FR-S jutting out of the carport of a single-story home on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Deadly crash along Plummer Dr and Route 355 in Germantown around 1:30a leaves 1 man dead, 4 others seriously injured. One of the vehicles crashed into a carport before catching fire. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/qjM3xuRpt3 — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) February 9, 2020

Four people — including two teenagers — were inside the Scion, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said. All four were transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Their vehicle began to burn. More than 60 firefighters responded, Piringer said, and brought the blaze under control before it could extend into the home itself. The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation determined the second vehicle, a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, made a left turn onto Plummer Drive from northbound Frederick Road when it collided with the Scion travelling south on Frederick Road, Montgomery County police said.

The driver and sole occupant of Jetta, identified as 51-year-old Resham Lal of Germantown, was declared dead on the scene.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all southbound lanes of Md. 355 reopened between Gunners Branch Road and Gamer Preserve Road around 7:30 a.m. following a crash investigation.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell reported from Germantown, Md. WTOP’s Teddy Gelman also contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.