A 15-year-old was wounded around 6 p.m. Sunday near downtown Silver Spring's shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old in downtown Silver Spring on Sunday evening.

It occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive, near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and among the downtown district’s shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Responding officers found the victim near Veterans Plaza. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that the victim had been with a group of other guys, and that “there was some sort of dispute or something that happened that led to gunfire,” said police Capt. Tom Jordan.

The incident did not appear to be random, said police, who hope to find video from area businesses.

“If there’s anyone who saw anything — or maybe even captured their own footage on a cellphone or something — we want you to call our investigators at 240-773-6870 and provide as much detail as possible,” Jordan said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted as well through Montgomery County Crime Solvers online, or by calling 1-866-411- 8477. Up to $10,000 could be rewarded for information leading to an arrest.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

