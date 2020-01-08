Police arrest 2nd suspect in Bethesda jewelry store robbery

After the arrests of 49-year-old Anthony Maurice Starr, of D.C., on Wednesday, and Derek Lamont Graham, 42, last December, police have one remaining suspect they are still working to identify in connection to the armed robbery at the Jewelry Exchange in Bethesda on Dec. 13.

A second suspect accused of holding up a jewelry store in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been arrested.

After the arrests of 49-year-old Anthony Maurice Starr, of D.C., on Wednesday, and Derek Lamont Graham, 42, last December, police have one remaining suspect they are still working to identify in connection to the armed robbery at the Jewelry Exchange in Bethesda on Dec. 13.

Starr was arrested on a charge of armed robbery at his home in Southeast. He is in custody in D.C., pending extradition to Montgomery County, a news release said.

Three men entered the jewelry store on Old Georgetown Road shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. One of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded jewelry, police said. During the robbery, one of the men went to the front door to act as a lookout.

Police said the suspects took some 100 pieces of jewelry worth more than $60,000 in total.

On Dec. 17, Montgomery County police released surveillance video of the suspects and asked for the public’s help in identifying them. Several tips identified Graham as the person who displayed the gun.

Anyone with information on the third suspect should call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5100.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.