VIDEO: Armed robbers make off with $60K in stolen jewelry from Bethesda store

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for three men who held up a jewelry store in Bethesda last week and made off with more than $60,000 in stolen jewelry.

Police said the armed robbery took place at the Jewelry Exchange in Bethesda at about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 13. Three men entered the store on Old Georgetown Road, and one of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded jewelry, police said.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows employees behind the store’s glass-topped counter handing over boxes of merchandise that the men then stuff into plastic bags.

During the robbery, one of the men went to the front door to act as a lookout, police said.



All told, the robbers made off with about 100 pieces of jewelry worth a total of more than $60,000, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the three men. Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is asked to contact police at (240) 773-5100.

