Police arrest suspect in Bethesda jewelry store, Arlington bank robberies

One of three suspects accused of holding up a jewelry store in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been arrested Monday following a bank robbery in Arlington, Virginia, police said.

On Monday Dec. 30, Arlington County police arrested 42-year-old Derrick Lamont Graham, of an unconfirmed address, on one count of robbery.

Police said a suspect entered a bank on the 2200 block of Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, passed a note and implied that there was weapon; no weapon was seen.

The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash before police detained him.

On Tuesday Dec. 31, Montgomery County police charged Graham with armed robbery in connection with a burglary at the Jewelry Exchange in Bethesda, Maryland, on Dec. 13.

Three men entered the store on Old Georgetown Road shortly before 6 p.m. and one of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded jewelry, police said. During the robbery, one of the men went to the front door to act as a lookout.

Police said the suspects took some 100 pieces of jewelry worth more than $60,000 in total.

On Dec. 17, Montgomery County police released surveillance video of the suspects and asked for the public’s help in identifying them. They received several tips identifying Graham as the person who displayed the gun, a news release said.

Montgomery County police got a warrant for Graham on Dec. 18.

He remains in custody in Arlington pending extradition to Montgomery County.

Police are still working on identifying the two other suspects in the jewelry store robbery, and ask anyone with information to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-5100.

