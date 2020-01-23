Md. man who left blood at scene of botched Subway robbery arrested: Police

A Germantown, Maryland, man was arrested for attempting to rob a Subway restaurant. Police tested blood left at the scene and connected it to Larry Armwood.

A Germantown, Maryland, man suspected in a botched robbery of a Subway restaurant was arrested after police analyzed blood left at the scene from where he fell and hit his head.

Montgomery County police arrested Larry Armwood, 44, last week and charged him with attempted armed robbery.

The robbery attempt came on Oct. 24. Police said Armwood walked into the Germantown Subway on Mateny Road armed with a knife, vaulted the front counter, threatened an employee and demanded cash.

The employee was able to jump over the counter to escape, police said. But when Armwood tried to jump back over the counter to give chase, he fell and hit his head leaving his blood behind, police said.

Armwood then took off empty-handed, police said.

A DNA analysis connected the blood left at the scene to Armwood, according to police.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Armwood’s arrest Jan. 2. He was arrested Jan. 17 and is being held without bond. Police announced Armwood’s arrest in a Jan. 23 news release.

