Montgomery County official wants buses to be free on holidays, like parking

A Montgomery County councilmember is wondering why bus riders don’t ride free on a regular basis, when drivers routinely enjoy free parking at public meters on holidays.

“There are approximately a dozen holidays in Montgomery County where drivers get to park their cars for free across the county,” said Evan Glass, (D-At-Large).

Following New Year’s Day, a couple of free parking days are coming up soon. Those holidays include: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Birthday on January 20 and Presidents Day on February 17.

“I think it’s only fair that people who don’t have cars, or take the public transportation, specifically the bus, get free bus rides because a holiday should be a holiday for everybody.”

Glass is an outspoken advocate for public transportation. Last year, he led the successful effort to allow children 18-and-under to ride free on the county’s Ride On buses.

He promises to immediately begin work on the plan to make holiday rides free.

“If we’re going to create a better future for our children and grandchildren, where we reduce the threat of climate change, we have to rethink our transportation systems. And that includes more public transportation, encouraging people to take public transportation, making it safe and reliable and affordable for everybody,” he said.

