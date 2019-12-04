Home » Montgomery County, MD News » That's ah-beetz: New Haven's…

That’s ah-beetz: New Haven’s Frank Pepe Apizza to open in Montgomery Co.

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

December 4, 2019, 11:14 AM

pepe's pizza montgomery county
New Haven’s Frank Pepe Apizza plans to open a restaurant in Montgomery County in 2020, WTOP has learned. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

One of the country’s oldest and best-known pizza restaurants — Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, of New Haven, Connecticut — plans to open a new location in Bethesda, Maryland at Westfield Montgomery Mall in 2020, WTOP has learned.

With a thin, crunchy, charred crust, Pepe’s — as it’s known in New Haven — was founded in 1925 by the Italian immigrant. The char comes from coal-fired brick ovens.

For decades, Frank Pepe’s has ranked atop countless best pizza lists. Apizza is pronounced “ah-beetz” in New Haven.

A source familiar with negotiations tells WTOP the exact location in Montgomery County’s Westfield Montgomery Mall will be announced soon, but a late 2020 opening is anticipated.

 

