Fire tears through historic Olney Ale House

A fire tore through a historic, almost 100-year-old restaurant in Olney, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

The Olney Ale House at 2000 Sandy Spring Road caught fire shortly before 6 p.m.

The fire broke out in the kitchen and then spread to the second floor of the restaurant.

“Fire and flames broke out through the roof area,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer told WTOP.

About 70 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and the restaurant had to be evacuated.

A firefighter was treated and released after he got overheated and dehydrated fighting the fire, but no one else was injured.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental. Combustible items were too close to the stove and grill.

The fire didn’t affect most of the dining and bar area, but there is significant damage to the kitchen and water in the basement.

Damages are estimated to be up to $250,000.

Update — Olney Ale House, fire originated in kitchen around stove/grill, extended IAO hood/duct work, no injuries; significant damage (especially in kitchen & water in basement), dining & bar area mostly unscathed by fire damage pic.twitter.com/jaoRJBTXmH — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 4, 2019

Update – Olney Ale House, 2000 Olney Sandy Spring Rd; (1/2 price burger nite); Cause, accidental combustibles too close, overheated; Area of Origin, kitchen IAO of exhaust hood/ducts, void above; Damage, $250K, incl $100K bldg, $150K contents; no injury; health inspector notified pic.twitter.com/P1MVWyHjTA — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 4, 2019

The Olney Ale House adopted its current name in the 1970s but has been open for almost 100 years.

Below is a map of the area where the fire happened.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

