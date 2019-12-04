Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Fire tears through historic…

Fire tears through historic Olney Ale House

Joan Muwahed

December 4, 2019, 7:16 AM

Montgomery County fire officials said the fire didn’t affect most of the dining and bar area, but there is significant damage to the kitchen and water in the basement. (Courtesy Fran Scuderi)

A fire tore through a historic, almost 100-year-old restaurant in Olney, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

The Olney Ale House at 2000 Sandy Spring Road caught fire shortly before 6 p.m.

The fire broke out in the kitchen and then spread to the second floor of the restaurant.

“Fire and flames broke out through the roof area,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer told WTOP.

About 70 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and the restaurant had to be evacuated.

A firefighter was treated and released after he got overheated and dehydrated fighting the fire, but no one else was injured.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental. Combustible items were too close to the stove and grill.

The fire didn’t affect most of the dining and bar area, but there is significant damage to the kitchen and water in the basement.

Damages are estimated to be up to $250,000.

The Olney Ale House adopted its current name in the 1970s but has been open for almost 100 years.

Below is a map of the area where the fire happened.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Lifestyle News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
fire joan muwahed montgomery county fire Olney Ale House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up