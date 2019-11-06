Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Pedestrian killed in Rockville collision

Pedestrian killed in Rockville collision

Jack Pointer

November 6, 2019, 1:32 PM

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday morning in the Twinbrook area of Rockville, Maryland.

The woman was hit around 7:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of McAuliffe Drive near the Lotte Plaza Market, Montgomery County police said, and later died at a hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene.

A portion of McAuliffe between Linthicum Street and Farragut Avenue was closed for the police investigation.

Below is a map of the area where police said the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

