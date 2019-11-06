Pedestrian killed in Rockville collision

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday morning in the Twinbrook area of Rockville, Maryland.
The woman was hit around 7:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of McAuliffe Drive near the Lotte Plaza Market, Montgomery County police said, and later died at a hospital.
The driver stayed at the scene.
A portion of McAuliffe between Linthicum Street and Farragut Avenue was closed for the police investigation.
Below is a map of the area where police said the crash happened.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.