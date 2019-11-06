Overturned tractor-trailer hauling mangoes causes problems on Outer Loop

An overturned tractor trailer hauling mangoes caused problems Wednesday morning in Bethesda, on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway just past the Interstate 270 split.

WTOP Traffic Center reports that only the right lane is now blocked.

The delays at 7:08 a.m. went back to I-95.

Earlier, only one lane got by the scene. The Maryland State Highway Adminstration told WTOP it had a truck on the scene to clean up any mangoes that spilled.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said officials are evaluating one adult with injuries.

The person is expected to be OK.

