Swastika found on desk in Montgomery County middle school

Silver Creek Middle School principal Traci Townsend wrote Tuesday on the school's website that the pencil drawing was found on a desk.

A swastika was found inside a Montgomery County, Maryland, middle school, parents have been told.

Silver Creek Middle School principal Traci Townsend wrote Tuesday on the school’s website that the pencil drawing was found on a desk.

“While the size of the drawing was small, the meaning of the symbol is always the same: It is a symbol of hate, and has no place in our community,” Townsend wrote.

This isn’t the first time the Kensington, Maryland, school has dealt with the issue. In May, there were two incidents in which swastikas were found.

On the website, Townsend asked the school community to “continue to value and appreciate our diversity.”

Montgomery County’s public schools have had other cases of swastikas appearing inside or on school property. Earlier this month, for instance, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School’s principal reported finding drawings of the symbols in a school bathroom.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.