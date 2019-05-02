202
2nd swastika drawing found in Montgomery County middle school

By Abigail Constantino May 17, 2019 9:19 pm 05/17/2019 09:19pm
A second pencil drawing of a swastika has been found in a Montgomery County, Maryland, middle school, two days after a swastika was discovered inside a boys’ bathroom on Wednesday.

Silver Creek Middle School Principal Traci Townsend sent another letter to parents, saying that another swastika drawing was found in the boys’ bathroom on Friday.

She said that building staff has removed the drawing, and the school is working with police and the school system’s Office of School Support and Improvement to investigate both incidents.

Townsend said that the school’s administration will meet with staff from the Equity Initiatives Unit, OSSI and parent representatives on Monday to develop a plan to address the vandalism.

Montgomery County Public Schools have experienced a string of racist incidents since February in some of its elementary and high schools, prompting school Superintendent Jack Smith to issue a statement posted on video: “There is absolutely no room for hate in Montgomery County Public Schools.”

Townsend said that she wants to assure students and parents that the school is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all.

