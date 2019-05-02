2nd swastika drawing found in Montgomery County middle school

Following the discovery of a second swastika at Silver Creek Middle School in Montgomery County, school administrators will meet with staff from the Equity Initiatives Unit and the Office of School Support and Improvement to discuss ways to tackle the racist vandalism.

A second pencil drawing of a swastika has been found in a Montgomery County, Maryland, middle school, two days after a swastika was discovered inside a boys’ bathroom on Wednesday.

Silver Creek Middle School Principal Traci Townsend sent another letter to parents, saying that another swastika drawing was found in the boys’ bathroom on Friday.

She said that building staff has removed the drawing, and the school is working with police and the school system’s Office of School Support and Improvement to investigate both incidents.

Townsend said that the school’s administration will meet with staff from the Equity Initiatives Unit, OSSI and parent representatives on Monday to develop a plan to address the vandalism.

Montgomery County Public Schools have experienced a string of racist incidents since February in some of its elementary and high schools, prompting school Superintendent Jack Smith to issue a statement posted on video: “There is absolutely no room for hate in Montgomery County Public Schools.”

Townsend said that she wants to assure students and parents that the school is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.