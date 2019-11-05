Montgomery County Council set to vote on next police chief

The vote will come after the nine-member council interviews Marcus Jones, a veteran of the police force who was twice passed over by County Executive Marc Elrich, who settled on Jones after two other candidates dropped out.

The vote will come after the council interviews Jones, a police force veteran twice passed over by County Executive Marc Elrich, who settled on Jones after two candidates dropped out.

Council member Gabe Albornoz said Jones’ record is well known to the council.

“All of us are quite familiar with his work and his connections to the community,” said Albornoz. “I fully expect that he will receive our support.”

That is despite the recent controversy when Jones supported County Executive Marc Elrich in declining an American flag with the Thin Blue Line symbol as a gift.

The flag was a gift from a county resident to the police at the 5th District police station in Germantown.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #35 in Montgomery County criticized Elrich and Jones in a statement on the organization’s website. The statement read in part:

“We condemn this arbitrary, political action and are especially disappointed that Marcus Jones does not demonstrate appreciation and understanding of the concerns of working police officers.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also commented on the move, blasting Elrich for his decision.

Albornoz was asked if he expects the issue to come up in the final interview with Jones, which is public.

Albornoz said the topic will likely come up, but the nine council members have other issues they want Jones to discuss first. For instance, “how he’s going to partner, not just us on the county council, but with the community at large to ensure that we continue the long tradition of really great police work in Montgomery County.”

The position of police chief became vacant when former Chief Tom Manger retired in April.

Albornoz said Manger left a legacy of good policing.

“He did, in my opinion, an outstanding job,” Albornoz said.

Jones, who is African American, has been on the force for more than 30 years.

“I think it’s always a good policy to have leadership reflect the diversity of the communities you’re trying to serve,” Albornoz said. He added that Jones’ experience in Montgomery County makes him a great choice.

“I believe he will hit the ground running and I look forward to his leadership,” he said.

The council will interview Jones Tuesday morning and vote on his appointment in the afternoon.

