Two people were killed and a third person was hospitalized after a car struck a tree in Rockville, Maryland, on Saturday.

According to Montgomery County police, passengers Man Kei Tam Yuen, 83, of Seabrook, Maryland, and Janice Luk Chan, 72, of Hyattsville, Maryland, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The driver, Cheung Foo Chan, 80, of Hyattsville, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Rockville City Police and Fire and Rescue personnel responded at around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

The vehicle, a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla, had been traveling east on Beall Avenue and made a right onto North Washington Street. Then, for reasons investigators say are unclear, the car left the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash is still under investigation. Police have asked anyone with information to call the Montgomery County police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

