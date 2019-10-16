Police looking for 2 Montgomery County girls

Police believe that 14-year-old Emily Darling Landaheta-Ruiz, and Michelle Garcia, 15, may be traveling together to Philadelphia.

Two Montgomery County, Maryland, girls have been missing since Tuesday, and police are asking for the public’s help.

Police believe 14-year-old Emily Darling Landaheta-Ruiz, and Michelle Garcia, 15, may be traveling together to Philadelphia.

Both girls were last seen by their families on Tuesday — Emily at her Viers Mill Road home in North Kensington and Michelle at her Littleton Street home in Aspen Hill.

Police and the girls’ families are concerned for their welfare, a news release said.

Emily is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 101 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, black hair.

Michelle is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the special victims investigation division of Montgomery County police at 202-773-5400.

