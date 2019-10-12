Passing vehicle strikes Montgomery Co. man near scene of I-270 crash

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man is dead after a passing vehicle struck him shortly after his own car crashed along Interstate 270 early Saturday morning.

The man, whose identity has yet to be made public, was traveling south on I-270 near I-370 in Rockville when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons and collided with the median wall around midnight, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

He was then reported to have entered the left side of the roadway on foot to flag down other drivers, when a passing Hyundai hit him.

Update – SB I270 IAO I370, main lanes, vehicle hit jersey/median wall, person may have exited vehicle (pedestrian) & was struck by passing motorist/car, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated patient w/ traumatic injury, no transport, some lanes blocked https://t.co/DuykOiq9JD — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 12, 2019

First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene. No name had been released as of Saturday morning, but a statement from police described the victim as an adult male from the Boyds area.

All southbound lanes of I-270 were closed overnight for a crash investigation but had reopened by sunrise.