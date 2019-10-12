Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Passing vehicle strikes Montgomery…

Passing vehicle strikes Montgomery Co. man near scene of I-270 crash

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

October 12, 2019, 8:18 AM

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man is dead after a vehicle struck him shortly after his own car crashed along Interstate 270 early Saturday morning.

The man, whose identity has yet to be made public, was traveling south on I-270 near I-370 in Rockville when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons and collided with the median wall around midnight, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

He was then reported to have entered the left side of the roadway on foot to flag down other drivers, when a passing Hyundai hit him.

First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene. No name had been released as of Saturday morning, but a statement from police described the victim as an adult male from the Boyds area.

All southbound lanes of I-270 were closed overnight for a crash investigation but had reopened by sunrise. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

