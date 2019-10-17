Missing Montgomery Co. high school teacher not seen for several days

Police are looking for a missing Montgomery County, Maryland, high school teacher, who was last seen by family members last weekend.

Deborah Anne Celmer, 41, of Rockville, was last seen by family members around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

She was reported missing on Monday; police said family members were concerned for her welfare when she had not shown up at work for some days.

Celmer is listed as a teacher at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School’s English department.

Celmer is about 5-foot-3, and weighs around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a blue 2003 Toyota Camry with Maryland tags 9CN5716.

Anyone who knows where she is can call police at the nonemergency number at 301-279-8000, which is available 24 hours.

In a letter obtained by Montgomery County Media, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Acting Principal Shelton Mooney said that the school has been in contact with police and Celmer’s family to provide any possible assistance. “We understand that this news may be challenging for some students, staff and community members to process,” the principal said in the letter.

