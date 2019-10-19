Funeral service for Montgomery Co. police officer to bring road closures

The funeral service for the Montgomery County police officer who was found deceased in his vehicle earlier this week will be held Saturday morning in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

According to his obituary, services for 38-year-old Thomas Bomba will be held at the Covenant Life Church on Muncaster Mill Road at 11 a.m.

Those traveling in the area should expect delays.

Bomba died Monday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the top of a Silver Spring parking deck. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

