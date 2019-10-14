Police officer shot in downtown Silver Spring

The incident reportedly occurred in the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street, in downtown Silver Spring's shopping and entertainment area.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, and police are searching for those responsible.

“To say it’s an all hands on deck, that’s an understatement,” said county police spokesman Tom Jordan.

The incident apparently occurred just before 8:50 a.m. atop a parking garage near the intersection of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street (see map at bottom), which is located in downtown Silver Spring’s shopping and entertainment area.

The officer had called out on a radio about “disorderly subjects” in the parking garage, Jordan said, and was found wounded. They were taken to a hospital via helicopter, and their condition is unknown.

Aerial footage showed tactical officers appearing to search the garage. Other agencies are aiding in the search, Jordan said: “It’s a dynamic situation.”

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area. The following blocks are closed due to the investigation:

Ellsworth between Fenton and Cedar streets.

Fenton between Cedar and Colesville Road.

Roeder Road between Fenton and Cedar.

In addition, traffic is slow on both loops of the Capital Beltway near Georgia Avenue.

