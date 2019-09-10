Driver extricated after cement truck overturns in Bethesda

A cement truck traveling northbound on Rockville Pike in Bethesda, Maryland, overturned Tuesday, blocking the ramp to the Capital Beltway.

The driver of a cement truck had to be extricated after the truck overturned Tuesday on Rockville Pike in Bethesda, Maryland.

The driver was trapped for 15 minutes and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are life-threatening, news station WJLA reported.

The truck was traveling northbound on Maryland state Route 355 toward the ramp to the Inner Loop when it overturned.

Hazmat pumped off the diesel fuel tank, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted.

The truck fell over the railing, blocking the ramp and causing delays during the afternoon rush. The ramp reopened around 8:30 p.m.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for updates.

