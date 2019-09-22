Requirements for substitute teachers loosened in Montgomery County Public Schools

Maryland's biggest public school system is loosening requirements for its substitute teachers in an effort to keep up with vacancies and a steadily growing number of students.

Maryland’s biggest public school system is loosening requirements for its substitute teachers in an effort to keep up with vacancies and a steadily growing number of students.

Montgomery County Public Schools will now allow applicants with at least 60 college credits to apply as substitute teachers. Previously, only applicants with a minimum of a bachelor’s degree qualified.

The requirements were changed in an attempt to increase the number of substitutes and keep up with the growing number of students.

The change aligns Montgomery County with other D.C.-area public school systems, including Frederick, Howard, Prince George’s in Maryland and Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.