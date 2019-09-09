Investigation into stolen vehicles leads to pursuit on Capital Beltway

Police are looking for at least two suspects after two cars were stolen from an Aspen Hill neighborhood on Monday morning.

Police are looking for at least two suspects after two cars were stolen from an Aspen Hill, Maryland, neighborhood on Monday morning.

Montgomery County police responded around 3 a.m. to Congress Drive for reports of a theft from a vehicle.

Officers determined two cars had been stolen, and pursued one vehicle down the Capital Beltway before it crashed on Md. 355 near Beech Drive.

Police are now looking for the driver of the crashed stolen vehicle in a wooded area between the Beltway and Beech Drive.

The other stolen car fled into Prince George’s County. Law enforcement officials are still trying to determine its whereabouts.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.