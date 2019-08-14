Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Worker injured in Montgomery…

Worker injured in Montgomery Co. carport collapse

Rick Massimo

August 14, 2019, 11:19 AM

One person was hurt after a carport collapsed in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Wednesday morning. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

One person was hurt after a carport collapsed in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said roofers were removing shingles from a house on Brad Drive, off Bauer Drive, and putting them on top of the carport.

It collapsed at about 8:15 a.m. One of the roofers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Below is a map of the area of the incident.

WTOP’s Alicia Abelson contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
aspen hill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up