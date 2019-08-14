Worker injured in Montgomery Co. carport collapse

One person was hurt after a carport collapsed in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said roofers were removing shingles from a house on Brad Drive, off Bauer Drive, and putting them on top of the carport.

It collapsed at about 8:15 a.m. One of the roofers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

