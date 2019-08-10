Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Part of East-West Highway…

Part of East-West Highway in Chevy Chase reopens following road work

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP
and Abigail Constantino

August 10, 2019, 2:11 AM

A stretch of road on East-West Highway in Chevy Chase, Maryland reopened early Saturday morning after repairs to a 16-inch water main were completed.

East-West Highway between Jones Mill Road/Beach Drive and Brookville Road had been closed since Thursday. Although repairs on the water main wrapped up Friday, the stretch of road remained closed until approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission on Friday morning said a “significant amount” road restoration needed to be done.

WSSC said 800 tons of asphalt were needed to fix the four lanes.

The water main that was repaired dates back to 1931.

WSSC said water service to the roughly 20 customers who had their water shut off has been restored.

