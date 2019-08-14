Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Utility pole with live…

Utility pole with live wires crashes into car in Montgomery Co.

Alicia Abelson

August 14, 2019, 2:43 PM

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted photos of the downed utility pole on the driver's car in Burtonsville, Maryland, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted photos of the downed utility pole on the driver’s car in Burtonsville, Maryland, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
A driver had to be extricated from the car on Old Columbia Pike near Duvall Road on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
First responders had to help out the driver. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
A tree brought down a utility pole and live wires. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted photos of the downed utility pole on the driver's car in Burtonsville, Maryland, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

A driver was trapped after a utility pole with live wires crashed into his car in Burtonsville, Maryland.

Around 9:15 a.m., the man was driving on Old Columbia Pike, near Paint Branch High School, when a dead tree fell, bringing down a utility pole and electrical wires on his passing car.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue had to extricate the driver, and he was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Elsewhere in the county, an overturned dump truck in Rockville on Southlawn Lane, in the area of the Rockville Ice Arena, closed the roadway. There were no injuries, but fire officials said wires were down across the road.

And much earlier in the morning, around 8:15 a.m., fire officials said a roofer was injured in Aspen Hill after the collapse of a carport.

