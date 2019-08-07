Germantown man charged in 2017 bus stop rape after DNA match

A DNA match has led to this week's arrest of a Germantown, Maryland, man suspected in a 2017 rape case, police said.

David Lee Williams, 29, was arrested and charged Tuesday with first-degree rape, Montgomery County police said. The charges stem from an attack that happened in October 2017 near a bus stop on Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg.

Police said DNA found at an August 2017 burglary matched DNA samples from the Gaithersburg rape case. The department’s Cold Case Unit found that in both investigations, a “David” was mentioned in connection with the crimes.

Williams was identified as a suspect in both cases, and after a warrant was obtained, police said it was found that his DNA matched the samples taken from the scenes of the rape and burglary.

As a result of the investigation, Williams now faces first-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment charges.

Police said they expect additional charges connected to the burglary to follow.

Williams is being held without bond.

