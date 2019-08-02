Trial date set for Montgomery Co. police officer charged with kneeing suspect during arrest

The Mongtomery County police officer charged with kneeing a man who was laying on the ground during an arrest will start his trial Dec. 9.

The Mongtomery County police officer charged with kneeing a man who was laying on the ground during an arrest at an Aspen Hill, Maryland, McDonald’s earlier in July will start his trial Dec. 9.

Kevin Moris, 31, faces second-degree assault charges after video of the July 3 incident was posted on social media.

The video showed someone handcuffed and lying on his stomach on a sidewalk. Moris, one of a group of at least four on the scene, holds him down by the neck with one knee, while another stands on the back of his left knee.

After Moris stands up, the handcuffed person raises his head and yells at the officers. Moris drops back down to one knee, hitting the person in the neck and driving his head into the sidewalk, face-first.

The person’s mouth is bloodied, and he’s told to stop spitting as his shirt is pulled up to cover his face. Then the video ends.

Moris was assigned to administrative leave and his police powers have been suspended. He also faces charges for misconduct in office.

He could face a 10-year prison sentence if convicted.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

