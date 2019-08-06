String of purse and wallet thefts prompt warning from Montgomery Co. police

Following a recent run of purse and wallet thefts in Montgomery County, Maryland, police are warning residents to keep a…

Following a recent run of purse and wallet thefts in Montgomery County, Maryland, police are warning residents to keep a close eye on personal items while out in public.

Between March and May, three people reported that their wallets or purses had been stolen while they were in Montgomery County. The thief would then use the cards inside to make fraudulent purchases in stores in Maryland and D.C., according to police.

Police gave the following advice for residents to keep themselves safe while out in public:

Carry your purse as close to your body as possible and keep it in sight at all times.

Carry your wallet in an inside coat or front pants pocket.

Do not become distracted. Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Montgomery County police released photos of the suspected thief and have asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-6070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers do not have to give their names.

