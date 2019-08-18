Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Mother located in case…

Mother located in case of infant found in Montgomery Co. wooded area

Abigail Constantino

August 18, 2019, 3:45 PM

Montgomery County police have located the mother of a newborn baby found in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland.

A man was walking on the 10000 block of Tenbrook Drive around 5 p.m. on Friday when he heard crying. He went to investigate and found a baby girl who was not wearing clothes about 10 feet from the sidewalk.

Police then started an extensive search for the mother over the weekend.

On Sunday, police said the mother had been identified and located and that she is receiving medical care at a hospital.

The baby remains in stable condition at a hospital and is currently under the care and custody of Montgomery County Child Welfare Services.

This investigation is ongoing.

Medical personnel said the baby was born a few hours before she was found, according to police.

baby
A baby was found in a wooded area in Montgomery County. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Police spokesman Rebecca Innocenti said that it is important to emphasize that Maryland has a Safe Haven Law.  No one ever has to abandon a newborn and distressed parents who cannot or are unwilling to care for their baby can safely give up custody no questions asked, she said. The babies can be taken to the hospital or a police station.

Below is the area where the baby was found.

