DC’s 9:30 Club owner Seth Hurwitz charged with solicitation for prostitution in Md.

Seth Hurwitz, a major figure in the D.C. area's entertainment scene, has been charged with solicitation for prostitution in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Seth Hurwitz, a major figure in the D.C. area’s entertainment scene, has been charged with solicitation for prostitution at a Montgomery County, Maryland, massage and physical therapy practice.

Police arrested the 60-year-old Bethesda man on Wednesday, as he arrived at the victim’s place of business.

Hurwitz is the co-owner of the 9:30 Club and The Anthem in D.C., and he is the chairman of I.M.P., a concert promotion and production company that operates Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

The victim, a licensed massage and physical therapist, told police that the suspect made sexual comments and sexual motions during a session on Aug. 15. She said that Hurwitz also implied that she would get a bigger tip if she performed sexual acts, and he left a roll of cash laying on the floor in plain sight, Montgomery County police said.

During the same session, police said Hurwitz asked the victim if she would consider going to his home to provide a massage, to which she declined, ending the massage early. The following day, police said that Hurwitz texted and called the victim, asking again if she would come to his home.

Police were present during a text and phone conversation between Hurwitz and the victim, wherein Hurwitz agreed to pay cash in exchange for sexual favors. Hurwitz agreed to come to the victim’s business on Wednesday.

Hurwitz has been released on a $5,000 bond. Police believe that there could be more victims due to statements Hurwitz made during conversations with the victim.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call (240) 773-5958.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.