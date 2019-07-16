Former Olney Giant to become Onelife Fitness

Onelife Fitness signed a 10-year lease for the storefront at 17821 Georgia Ave. in Olney. The 41,277-square-foot space was left vacant following Giant Foods' move to a new location less than a mile away.

A former grocery store is getting new life as a heath and fitness center.

Jim Crilley, the agent at H&R Retail who brokered the lease, said he reached out to Onelife when Giant announced its intention to take over the former Shoppers store in Olney Village Center.

Prior to moving, Giant provided the Montgomery County Police Department with parking lot space to house a mobile satellite facility, according to Crilley. He called it the action of a “good corporate steward” and said the space will still be available to the police after the business change.

Onelife Fitness has locations in five states. Its parent, McLean-based US Fitness Holdings, also owns the Sport & Health brand. In 2018, a majority stake in US Fitness was sold to two investment firms, including one controlled by the…