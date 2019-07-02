2 shocked in North Potomac pool

An adult and a child suffered from an electric shock at a swimming pool in North Potomac, Maryland, Sunday. Neither injuries are life-threatening.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said an adult and a child were shocked while in the pool at the Westleigh Recreation Club, on Dufief Mill Road, Sunday afternoon.

The fire department said an electrical hazard ended up in the water but it’s still not clear exactly what happened.

Neither person’s injuries are considered life-threatening, the fire department said.

The pool was closed and it’s not yet known when it will reopen.

Below is a map of the area where it happened:

