1 injured after being hit by car in North Bethesda

A 31-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in North Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police officers responded to reports of car crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way.

Preliminary findings show that a woman tried to cross Tuckerman Lane when she was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Spark traveling eastbound.

Montgomery County police said the woman was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Spark, identified as 27-year-old Chase Lawrence Dobler of Rockville, was not injured in the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

