Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 injured after being…

1 injured after being hit by car in North Bethesda

H.J. Mai

July 20, 2019, 6:15 PM

A 31-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in North Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police officers responded to reports of car crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way.

Preliminary findings show that a woman tried to cross Tuckerman Lane when she was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Spark traveling eastbound.

Montgomery County police said the woman was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Spark, identified as 27-year-old Chase Lawrence Dobler of Rockville, was not injured in the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
Chase Lawrence Dobler Kings Riding Way life-threatening injuries north bethesda pedestrian crash tuckerman lane

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up